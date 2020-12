কেশবপুর মুক্ত দিবস আজ

Chick-fil-A Accuses Poultry Suppliers of Price Fixing The fast-food chain has named Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and other producers in a lawsuit, which carries the latest allegations of price fixing in the industry.

A Powerful Reporter Got Away With Sexual Misconduct for Decades. His Paper, and His Union, Looked the Other Way. Michael Fuoco was a bigfoot reporter with a fiery personality and a reputation for harassing young women. No one seemed to want to rein him in.

Lon Adams, Who Gave the Slim Jim Its Flavor, Dies at 95 Mr. Adams spent a quarter-century developing and refining the recipe for the beef jerky snack.

How Joe Biden’s Digital Team Tamed the MAGA Internet The campaign’s empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump’s passionate digital following.