দেশে আরও ১৫ কোভিড রোগীর মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ৫০৯

Apple Surpasses $100 Billion in Quarterly Sales The strong quarter was fueled by Apple’s latest iPhones and by strong sales in China.

Harvey Weinstein Accusers Agree to $17 Million Settlement Some 40 women will participate in the bankruptcy court agreement, though others who have sued Mr. Weinstein and accused him of sexual abuse have objected to the terms and are considering an appeal.

GameStop Frenzy Leaves Steve Cohen's Point72 Down 15 Percent Point72’s losses are among the first clear indications of the ripple of effect of the GameStop rally.