যশোরে পৃথক দুই মামলায় দুইজনের কারাদন্ড

Facebook Takes a Side, Barring Myanmar Military After Coup The move puts the social network squarely on the side of Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement after years of criticism over how the military has used the site.

Costco Will Raise Minimum Wage to $16 an Hour, C.E.O. Says W. Craig Jelinek, the retailer's chief executive, told lawmakers that the increase was "a significant competitive advantage for us.”

‘Reply All’ Podcast Is Paused After Accusations of Toxic Culture A co-host and a senior reporter also left the podcast, after accusations that they worked against union efforts that many employees of color saw as necessary to increase diversity.