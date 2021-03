এইচ টি ইমামের মৃত্যুতে রাষ্ট্রপতি ও প্রধানমন্ত্রীর শোক

Facebook Lifts Ban on Political Advertising The social network had prohibited political ads on its site indefinitely after the November election. Such ads have been criticized for spreading misinformation.

Why Investors Are Now Troubled by Signs of Surging Growth The stock and bond markets are jittery because the prospect of an economic rebound is forcing investors to reassess their holdings.

In Quest for Herd Immunity, Giant Covid-19 Vaccination Sites Proliferate A day at one mass site in Connecticut shows both the promise and the shortcomings of the approach, which is at the center of President Biden’s plan to bring the pandemic to an end.