আরও ৬৩ প্রাণহানি, আক্রান্ত ৭ হাজারের বেশি

Nike Agrees to Settlement with 'Satan Shoes' Maker MSCHF The unauthorized sneakers, which contain a drop of blood and cost $1,018, sold out in less than a minute last month.

It’s All a Blur: Chinese Shows Censor Western Brands Over Xinjiang Dispute Online platforms that stream dance, singing and comedy shows are pixelating performers’ T-shirts and sneakers amid a nationalistic fervor.

As Diners Return, Restaurants Face a New Hurdle: Finding Workers Owners across the country report a shortage in help, as rebounding business forces them to compete for a shrunken pool of applicants.