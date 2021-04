সৌদিতে রোজা শুরু মঙ্গলবার

How America’s Great Economic Challenge Suddenly Turned 180 Degrees Recent supply problems suggest businesses may have trouble responding to rising consumer demand.

N.R.A. Chief Takes the Stand, With Cracks in His Armor Wayne LaPierre has led the National Rifle Association for 30 years, but his implacable image looked threadbare in bankruptcy court.

2 Korean Battery Makers Settle Dispute That Threatened Biden’s Green Agenda The settlement between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation ensures that a battery plant in Georgia will go forward without hampering electric vehicle production.

The Week in Business: Amazon Defeats the Union Amazon workers in Alabama voted down the biggest push for unionizing in the company’s history.