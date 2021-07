বিয়ের আসরে বরকে জুতাপেটা!

In the Male World of Whiskey, More Women Are Calling the Shots Though sexism is still rampant, a number of women are now distilling, blending and reshaping the business in their image.

Oil Nations Again Fail to Reach Deal as U.A.E. Demands Higher Quota Monday’s meeting never got started after attempts to mediate the dispute failed to make progress.

At Sweetgreen, Seeing the Future of Work in a Desk Salad A favorite lunchtime destination of many urban office workers weathered the pandemic thanks to its digital savvy. It’s confident more people will be returning to their offices soon.

American Internet Giants Hit Back at Hong Kong Doxxing Law A trade group representing Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and others said changes to a Hong Kong privacy law could stop firms from providing services in the city.