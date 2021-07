করোনায় আরো ২০০ জনের মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ১১৫৭৯

The Invisible Hand Behind the Tokyo Olympics Dentsu, an advertising giant hard-wired into major Japanese institutions, stood to be Japan’s biggest winner of this year’s Games. But the pandemic has played havoc with those plans.

Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for Posting Coronavirus Misinformation The Republican lawmaker from Georgia cannot tweet for 12 hours, after the White House criticized social media sites for amplifying vaccine lies.

LVMH Acquires Majority Stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White Brand The luxury group has bought a majority stake in Off-White and given its founder license to shake up more than just fashion. And he’s got skin in the game.

As stablecoins explode in popularity, regulators prepare a response. Asset-backed digital currencies have outstripped oversight, but the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and other regulators hope to change that.