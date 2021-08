২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২৬৭ জন ডেঙ্গু রোগী হাসপাতালে ভর্তি 

Delta’s Extra $200 Insurance Fee Shows Vaccine Dilemma for Employers Charging unvaccinated workers more for health coverage may seem more appealing than a mandate but could be harder to carry out.

A New Coal Mine for England Is Stirring Hopes and Fears A mining company’s proposal has largely been embraced locally as an economic stimulus, but climate concerns may shelve the idea.

In This Remote American Outpost, Pandemic Recovery Is a Faraway Dream Tourism-dependent Guam has done almost everything it can to restart its economy. Its Asian neighbors may have to bounce back first.

He’s No Longer Host. But Mike Richards Is Still Running ‘Jeopardy!’ Defying a backlash over sexist and crude comments, a top Sony TV executive told the show’s staff that the studio stood behind Mr. Richards as the executive producer.