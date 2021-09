কাবুলে নারীদের বিক্ষোভ মিছিলে তালেবানের হামলা

Joe Rogan, A Podcasting Giant Who Has Been Dismissive of Vaccination, Has Covid “I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going on,” he said in a video on Instagram on Wednesday, after returning from a series of shows in Florida.

Companies Stay Quiet on Texas’ New Abortion Law Businesses that expressed opposition to restrictive voting laws are declining to take a similar stand on the abortion measure.

TikTokers Flood Texas Abortion Site With Fake Tips To protest Texas’ new abortion law, activists said, they pranked a website set up by the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

The Poetic Justice of Amanda Gorman’s Estée Lauder Contract The inside story of how it happened and why it matters.