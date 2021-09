স্বাধীনতার সুবর্ণজয়ন্তীর উৎসব পালিত হবে তৃণমূল পর্যন্ত

Nigo Named Kenzo’s Artistic Director The streetwear veteran Nigo is named Kenzo’s first Japanese artistic director since 1999.

SpaceX Mission: How to Watch the Inspiration4 Launch Here’s what you need to know about the three-day orbital journey of four Americans, none of them professional astronauts.

Biden Urges Climate Action: ‘We Don’t Have Much More Than 10 Years’ President Biden spent two days warning about the climate crisis and promising that his administration would work to confront it, but Congress is not aligned on the solution.

Theranos whistle-blower testifies she was alarmed by company’s blood tests. Erika Cheung worked as a lab assistant at Theranos for six months in 2013 and 2014 before reporting lab testing problems to federal agents.