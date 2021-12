ঝিনাইদহে ফেন্সিডিল ও গাঁজাসহ ৪ মাদক ব্যবসায়ী গ্রেফতার 

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Franchise Records and Brings Hope to Box Offices After nearly two years of lackluster box office sales for theatrical releases, Spidey breaks through to do what superheroes are supposed to do.

How Britney Spears’s Manager Benefited From Her Conservatorship Louise Taylor faces questions about whether she improperly enriched herself as the pop star’s business manager.

Biden Agenda Sinks Under Its Own Ambitions A key Democrat’s decision to pull support from the president’s sprawling climate and social agenda is rooted in the scope of the bill.

Most of the World’s Vaccines Likely Won’t Prevent Infection From Omicron They do seem to offer significant protection against severe illness, but the consequences of rapidly spreading infection worry many public health experts.