বাংলাদেশকে সুখবর দিয়েছে আইএমএফ

U.S. Inflation Stable Ahead of Expected Jump From Tariffs Economists and policymakers are bracing for inflation to re-accelerate as companies adapt to President Trump’s trade war.

Jerome Powell, a Potential Winner from the Trade Reprieve The markets have come around to the Federal Reserve chairman’s cautious approach to lowering interest rates. President Trump could be a tougher convert.

Tariff Misery in Japan: Honda and Nissan Forecast Plunges in Profit Distress is spreading in Japan’s auto sector, putting into question Tokyo’s approach to trade negotiations with the United States.

U.S. Could Lose $12.5 Billion In International Travel Spending This Year, Tourism Council Says Border detentions and confusion over visas are deterring international visitors, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council, and the price tag for their hesitancy could be steep.