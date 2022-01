মন খারাপের বড় কারণ প্রতিদিনই দীর্ঘসময় বসে থাকা : গবেষণা

More Than 2,400 U.S. Flights Cancelled, Many in Chicago More than 2,500 flights were off by afternoon — more than half concentrated in Chicago — due to crew shortages and snowfall. It was by the worst day for airlines in a holiday week that saw thousands of cancellations.

What's Launching to the Moon in 2022 Debut rocket launches and robotic lunar missions will make the New Year a crucial prelude to putting astronauts back on the moon.

These Prenatal Tests Are Usually Wrong When Warning of Rare Disorders The false positives aren’t mentioned in the brochures for these blood screenings, which are sold by some of the biggest labs in the country.

Santander UK Makes $175 Million in Mistaken Payments Santander UK is working to collect about 75,000 payments made in error on Christmas Day to its own customers and to others who use different banks.