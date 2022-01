Sony Moves Toward Electric Car Market With a New Subsidiary Japan’s electronics giant introduced a new version of a prototype S.U.V. that runs on batteries.

PG&E Equipment Is Blamed for Starting Dixie Fire in Northern California Fire investigators referred their findings to prosecutors.

Topps Will Sell Its Sports Card Business to Fanatics, a Rival The deal follows the loss of Topps’s licensing agreement with Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to Fanatics.

OpenSea Valued at $13.3 Billion in New Round of Venture Funding The blockchain start-up, one of the most talked about in Silicon Valley, said on Tuesday that had it raised $300 million in new venture capital.