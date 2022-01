যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে যেখানে প্রয়োজন, তদবির করা হবে: মোমেন

Microsoft opens a review of its sexual harassment policies. Shareholders called for action after evidence emerged that Bill Gates had sought romantic relationships with employees.

Unionizing Starbucks, Inspired by Bernie Sanders The liberal workers the company has long attracted are expanding a union campaign to other cities after a landmark victory in Buffalo.

Critics Say I.M.F. Loan Fees Are Hurting Nations in Desperate Need Democratic lawmakers say the global fund’s surcharges for emergency relief siphon away money that countries need to fight the pandemic.

Spike in Inflation Reignites Debate on Price Controls A discussion over whether price controls would work to stem inflation is sweeping progressives. So far, it has little political acceptance.