Cambodia’s Internet May Soon Be Like China’s: State-Controlled Under a new decree, all web traffic will be routed through a government portal. Rights groups say a crackdown on digital expression is about to get worse.

The Charmed Life of Bruce Bozzi He’s best friends with Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker, is married to super agent Bryan Lourd, and fancies himself a liquor mogul.

States appeal a judge’s decision to throw out their Facebook antitrust case. The states’ central claim is that Facebook acquired competitors — particularly Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 — in a predatory manner, by crushing competition.

Michael Parks, Reporter Who Rose to Lead The Los Angeles Times, Dies at 78 A Pulitzer winner, he covered the Vietnam War, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of apartheid in South Africa before running The Times’s newsroom.