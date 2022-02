বিশ্বে করোনায় আরও ১১ হাজারের বেশি মৃত্যু

Regulators open an investigation into ‘phantom braking’ by Teslas. Some drivers have complained that cars using the company’s Autopilot system have been slowing down suddenly even when there are no hazards ahead.

Sell-off of stocks continues as Ukraine adds to investors’ worries. The broad nature of Thursday’s decline pointed to more than one reason. Oil prices and yields on government bonds also fell.

Martin Tolchin, Former Times Reporter and a Founder of The Hill, Dies at 93 He covered Congress for The Times in the 1970s and ’80s before leaving to head up a successful Capitol Hill newspaper.

Walmart Posts Higher Profit as Consumers Continue to Spend The retailer said total revenue rose to $153 billion in its most recent quarter, up 0.5 percent from a year earlier.