উৎকণ্ঠায় ইউক্রেনে প্রায় দেড় হাজার বাংলাদেশি

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Shakes Markets, but Long-Term Outlook Is Better Global markets typically rebound from war and disaster, and they are likely to do so this time, too. But Russia’s nuclear arsenal raises the risks beyond calculation.

Oil prices jump, nearing $100 a barrel, as Ukraine developments roil energy markets. European gas futures spiked 13 percent after Russia ordered troops into separatist territories in Ukraine.

Stocks Pare Losses, Even as the West Prepares Russia Sanctions Tuesday’s market turmoil included some indications that investors were hopeful that the conflict, and its economic ramifications, could be contained.

U.S. Women's Players and U.S. Soccer Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit Under the terms of the agreement, the athletes will receive $24 million and a pledge from the soccer federation to equalize pay for the men’s and women’s national teams.