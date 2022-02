রাশিয়ার ওপর এবার নিষেধাজ্ঞা আরোপ করলো কানাডা

Oil prices jump, nearing $100 a barrel, as Ukraine developments roil energy markets. European gas futures spiked 13 percent after Russia ordered troops into separatist territories in Ukraine.

The U.S. is planning to boost supply of minerals needed for electric vehicles. The White House effort is part of a push to reduce America’s dependence on foreign products, particularly those from China.

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in Response to Russia After Russia ordered its military into Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended a natural gas pipeline connecting Germany to Russia.

U.S. and Allies Impose Sanctions on Russia as Biden Condemns ‘Invasion’ of Ukraine President Biden warned President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia that more sanctions would follow if he did not withdraw his forces and engage in diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.