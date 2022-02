ইউক্রেনের আরেকটি শহরের নিয়ন্ত্রণ নিয়েছে রুশ সেনারা

Corporations Raise Prices as Consumers Spend ‘With a Vengeance’ Corporate America is lifting prices and bragging about bigger profits as consumers open their wallets and spend heartily.

More Countries Close Airspace to Russian Planes Over Ukraine Invasion The E.U. and Canada barred Russian planes in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. announces sweeping restrictions on technological exports to Russia. The moves are aimed at cutting off Russia from critical technology needed to power its military and economy.

U.S. and Europe Will Bar Some Russian Banks From SWIFT The move, along with new restrictions on Russia’s central bank, represented a significant escalation in the effort to impose severe economic costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.