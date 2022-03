৭০ লাখ মানুষ বাস্তুচ্যুত হতে পারে ইইউ

Uber distances itself from Yandex.Taxi, the Russian ride-sharing service. Uber said it would try to ‘accelerate’ the planned sale of its shares in the Russian service.

ESPN Rebrands Black-Focused Undefeated Site as Andscape The operation will continue to cover the intersection of race, sports and culture but will expand into publishing, live events, music, TV and film.

Supreme Court Considers Limiting E.P.A.’s Ability to Address Climate Change Members of the court’s conservative majority voiced skepticism that Congress had authorized the agency to decide what they said were major political and economic questions.