শুধু আনন্দ করার জন্য ইউক্রেনীয়দের হত্যা: জেলেনস্কি

JetBlue bids for Spirit Airlines, potentially spoiling Spirit’s merger with Frontier. JetBlue’s offer is worth more than Frontier’s, but the combination of Spirit and JetBlue is less of a clear fit, industry analysts say.

Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chief, Is Set to Leave Ms. Sarnoff became the first woman to hold the job in 2019, but Discovery’s C.E.O. is expected to take over at least some of her role himself.

Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia Head, Is Leaving Ahead of Discovery Merger Mr. Kilar helped HBO Max exceed expectations, but upset some top Hollywood filmmakers in the process.

Rags-to-Riches Stories Are Actually Kind of Disturbing From Horatio Alger and E.L. James to T. Boone Pickens and Charles Koch, books by and about the ultrawealthy reveal some of our darkest American fantasies.