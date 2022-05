পরীমনির মামলায় নাসিরসহ ৩ জনের বিচার শুরু

U.S. Accuses Steve Wynn of Lobbying Trump on Behalf of China The Justice Department said that by serving as a middleman for the Chinese government, Mr. Wynn acted as a foreign agent and must register as one.

Netflix, struggling with subscriptions, lays off about 150 workers. “Our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company,” the company said in a statement.

After Raising $90 Million in 2020, Black Lives Matter Has $42 Million in Assets The organization offered the first official accounting of its finances recently, disclosing a filing to the I.R.S.

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal ‘Cannot Move Forward’ in Current State Mr. Musk called on Twitter to provide more data about the number of spam and fake accounts on the social media site.