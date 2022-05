সংসদের জন্য ৩৪১ কোটি ৮৯ লাখ টাকার বাজেট অনুমোদন

U.S. begins inquiry into industry’s role in infant formula supply shortages. The Federal Trade Commission said it would examine patterns of mergers and acquisitions to better understand how the industry became so concentrated.

Germany plans to keep coal-fired plants ready in case Russian gas is cut. The power plants, due to be shut down, would be kept in reserve to provide electricity if Russia ends shipments of natural gas.

7 Million Bad Student Loans With No Way Out, for Anyone The Biden administration plans to offer those with loans in default a fresh start. It would help borrowers and the government alike.

These Investors Are Putting $1 Billion Into Trump Media A draft document contains the names of dozens of hedge funds and others behind the $1 billion private investment announced in December.