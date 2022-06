সৌদিতে বাংলাদেশি হজযাত্রীর মৃত্যু

Wall Street shudders as focus returns to recession risks. Stocks tumbled, with the S&P 500 falling further into bear market territory, as investors focused on the threat that inflation and higher interest rates pose to the economy.

Stock Markets Fall After Fed Rally Fades Stocks tumbled, with the S&P 500 falling further into bear market territory, as investors focused on the threat that inflation and higher interest rates pose to the economy.

Trial of New Alzheimer’s Drug Reports Disappointing Results The drug, crenezumab, failed to prevent early symptoms or slow cognitive decline, the latest setback in the long quest to find effective therapies for the disease.

Revlon Files for Bankruptcy The company has struggled to attract younger shoppers who are choosing celebrity makeup lines like those from Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.