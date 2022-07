এসএসসি পরীক্ষা আরও পেছাল

The Week in Business: Spending More, Getting Less The stock market had its worst first six months of a year since 1970. The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Biden’s climate plans. And the June jobs report is coming.

In Buffalo, New Apartments Sprout Up in Vacant Warehouses A decade-long effort to transform industrial relics is showing signs of progress and expanding the city’s population for the first time in 70 years.

A Clunky Mask May be the Answer to Airborne Disease and N95 Waste Experts say the U.S. government has unintentionally encouraged a dependency on imported masks by failing to promote elastomeric respirators, a reusable mask that is domestically produced.

3-D Printing Grows Beyond Its Novelty Roots With the technology improving and costs falling, 3-D printing could be poised to play a major role in manufacturing.