‘ভুয়া ডিবি’ ঠেকাতে ডিবির নতুন পোশাক, রয়েছে কিউআর কোড

Who’s to Blame for a Factory Shutdown: A Company, or California? The closing of a meatpacking plant near downtown Los Angeles has left its workers reeling and amplified questions about doing business in the state.

After Pixar Ouster, John Lasseter Returns With Apple and ‘Luck’ John Lasseter was toppled five years ago by allegations about his workplace behavior. He’s back with an animated film and a studio that could be Pixar 2.0.

What Drives the Price of Wheat, Beyond War in Ukraine The price has fallen sharply from its peak after one major producer, Russia, invaded another, Ukraine. But that hasn’t ended fears of a global hunger crisis.

How Some Parents Changed Their Politics in the Pandemic They were once Democrats and Republicans. But fears for their children in the pandemic transformed their thinking, turning them into single-issue voters for November’s midterms.