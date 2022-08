সারের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে পণ্যমূল্য আরও বাড়তে পারে 

Starbucks Reports Record Revenue, Driven Mostly by Gen Z’s Love of Iced Drinks The largest coffee chain in the world said it saw no signs that consumers were giving up their nitro cold brews or iced espressos, despite higher prices.

Robinhood Lays Off 23 Percent of Its Staff, Blaming Crypto Meltdown The trading app that helped drive the meme stock frenzy announced staff cuts for the second time this year.

Stephen King Testifies in Penguin Random House Merger Trial “Consolidation is bad for competition,” Mr. King said in the trial that will determine whether Penguin Random House may acquire Simon & Schuster.

Who’s to Blame for a Factory Shutdown: A Company, or California? The closing of a meatpacking plant near downtown Los Angeles has left its workers reeling and amplified questions about doing business in the state.