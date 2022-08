প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ভারত সফরে তিস্তা চুক্তির সম্ভাবনা

Tesla Faces Pressure Campaign From Activist Shareholders One proposal from investors that would allow investors to nominate directors to the electric car company’s board was approved.

With 5 Missiles, China Sends Stark Signal to Japan and U.S. on Taiwan By firing into Japanese waters, Beijing is warning that both countries will become targets if they should come to the aid of Taiwan in any conflict.

Trial of Former Twitter Employee Accused of Spying Heads to Jury Prosecutors said the man had used his access to Twitter user accounts to spy for the government of Saudi Arabia. His lawyers said he had just been doing his job.

HBO Max and Discovery+ to Be Combined in 2023 The company also said it would launch, next summer, a combined paid service that would reach 130 million subscribers by 2025.