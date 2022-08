হোয়াইটওয়াশ এড়াতে লড়বে বাংলাদেশ

Peter Schiff Has a Deal With Puerto Rico to Liquidate His Euro Pacific Bank, He Says Two months after regulators there suspended the boutique online bank, the outspoken libertarian economist said he had agreed to return $66.7 million in deposits.

Chipotle Agrees to Pay Over $20 Million to Settle New York City Workplace Case The city contended that the fast-food chain violated scheduling and sick-leave laws for more than four years, affecting 13,000 employees.

Coinbase Reports 63% Drop in Revenue Amid Crypto Industry Slump The cryptocurrency exchange lost more than $1 billion in the second quarter.

Ford Raises Prices of F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Demand for electric vehicles has been far stronger than the supply of battery materials like lithium, nickel and cobalt.