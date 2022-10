জেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচন অত্যন্ত শান্তিপূর্ণ ও সুশৃঙ্খলভাবে হয়েছে: সিইসি

China Delays the Release of G.D.P. and Other Economic Data The unusual move comes as the country’s ruling elite has gathered in Beijing for the twice-a-decade national congress of the Communist Party.

Kanye West Agrees to Buy Parler, Company Says The agreement in principle to buy the social media service comes days after Twitter and Instagram restricted the rapper’s account for violating its terms.

New U.K. Finance Minister Drops Almost All of Tax-Cut Plan Jeremy Hunt also put a time limit on energy subsidies, seeking to reassure markets and reduce pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss.

British Pound and Bond Prices Rise as Jeremy Hunt Accelerates Tax Plans Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s new top finance official, said he was doing away with provisions that had sparked weeks of turmoil in the markets.