৩ হাজার গ্রাহকের সংযোগ বিচ্ছিন্ন করছে তিতাস

T.S.A. Says Screening Missteps Allowed Box Cutters on Flight Two box cutters that were brought on a plane by a passenger who later threatened to stab people were not identified during a scan, a Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman said.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Ends Box Office Drought Turnout was especially strong at large-format IMAX theaters, where domestic ticket sales of $14.2 million set a record for a November opening.

Farmland Values Hit Record Highs, Pricing Out Farmers Small farmers are now going up against deep-pocketed investors, including private equity firms and real estate developers.

The Week in Business: Mass Layoffs at Meta Inflation showed signs of easing, cheering investors who hope the Fed will slow its aggressive rate increases. And one of the biggest crypto exchanges collapsed.