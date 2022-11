বিশ্বকাপ থেকে মুসলমানদের দূরে থাকার হুশিয়ারি আল কায়েদার

How a Lobbying Blitz Made Sports Betting Ubiquitous The gambling industry and its allies got their way with lawmakers after showering them with donations, gifts and dubious arguments.

Why States Were Unprepared for the Sports-Betting Onslaught Government oversight of sports betting offers scant consumer protections and looks to the industry to police itself, The Times found.

Why an Aging Casino Company Embraced Barstool’s David Portnoy David Portnoy, who has a history of misogynistic and racist behavior, is now a public spokesman for the sports-betting industry.

How Colleges and Sports-Betting Companies ‘Caesarized’ Campuses In order to reap millions of dollars in fees, universities are partnering with betting companies to introduce their students and sports fans to online gambling.