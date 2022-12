ইউক্রেন দ্বিতীয় মহাযুদ্ধের আমলের অস্ত্র ব্যবহার করছে

U.S. Job Growth Remains Strong, Defying Fed’s Rate Strategy Employers added 263,000 workers in November, even as some industries showed signs of a slowdown. Wage growth exceeded expectations.

OPEC and Russia to Meet as Global Forces Weigh on Oil Market As the West moves to intercede in oil trading, OPEC Plus, led by Saudi Arabia, is expected to protect its own interests.

Chinese Solar Makers Evaded U.S. Tariffs, Investigation Finds The Biden administration pre-emptively halted any penalties from the case in June, prompting critics to say the administration had shortcut its own trade rules

Biden and Congress Moved to Avert a Rail Strike. Here’s How and Why Congress cleared legislation to head off a holiday-season rail strike, after President Biden called for action, warning that a disruption to service could cause dire economic damage.