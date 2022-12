রাজধানীতে বিশেষ অভিযানে গ্রেফতার ২৫৫

Russia’s Economy Is Threatened by War and Sanctions While Russia’s economy has not collapsed, an exodus of Western companies is eroding hard-won progress, and experts say the worst may be yet to come.

Advice for Europeans: Bundle Up and Get Ready for Outages As temperatures drop amid an energy crisis, governments say power blackouts may be necessary to conserve electricity.

Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi Set Off Debate Over Release of Twitter Files A release of internal documents from Twitter set off intense debates in the intersecting worlds of media, politics and tech.

OPEC and Russia Leave Production Unchanged Amid Churning Oil Market The group, OPEC Plus, reaffirmed an output cut in October as “the right course of action” but outlined no other changes before an E.U. embargo of Russian oil begins on Monday.