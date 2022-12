আজ যেমন হতে পারে আর্জেন্টিনা-ক্রোয়েশিয়ার একাদশ

Supreme Court Refuses to Block California’s Ban on Flavored Tobacco The state’s voters had overwhelmingly supported letting a two-year-old law take effect, and lower courts had refused to put it on hold.

Inflation Forecasts Were Wrong Last Year. Should We Believe Them Now? Economists misjudged how much staying power inflation would have. Next year could be better — but there’s ample room for humility.

Japan Needs Indian Tech Workers. But Do They Need Japan? Recruiters call the push a crucial test of whether the world’s third-largest economy can compete with the U.S. and Europe for global talent.

Wall Street Journal Names Emma Tucker as New Editor News Corp said that Emma Tucker, a longtime editor in London, would replace Matt Murray, who has led the news organization for four years.