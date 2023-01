বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে আওয়ামী লীগের নতুন কমিটির শ্রদ্ধা

Jack Ma, Ant Group Founder, Will Relinquish Control Ant Group, the fintech sister company of the e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, is one of China’s most influential companies.

A New Area of A.I. Booms, Even Amid the Tech Gloom An investment frenzy over “generative artificial intelligence” has gripped Silicon Valley, as tools that generate text, images and sounds in response to short prompts seize the imagination.

What Are Your Tech Resolutions for 2023? The Times wants to know how you plan to use technology differently this year.

FDA Approves, Leqembi, New Treatment for Early Alzheimer’s The drug, Leqembi, may modestly slow cognitive decline in early stages of the disease but carries some safety risks. Still, data suggests it is more promising than the small number of other available treatments.