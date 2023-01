হত্যা-ক্যুর মাধ্যমে ক্ষমতা দখলে মরিয়া হয়ে উঠেছে বিএনপি: কাদের

Google Calls In Larry Page and Sergey Brin to Tackle ChatGPT and A.I. Chatbots A rival chatbot has shaken Google out of its routine, with the founders who left three years ago re-engaging and more than 20 A.I. projects in the works.

What Happens Next in the Debt Limit Debate? The Treasury Department has started employing “extraordinary measures,” but the path to raising the debt ceiling is likely to be a long one.

Justice Department Investigating Abbott Infant Formula Plant Abbott shut down production at the plant last year amid “shocking” sanitation lapses, touching off a disruptive infant supply formula shortage.

Instagram and Facebook Should Update Nude Photo Rules, Meta Board Says A dispute over photos of bare chests with the nipples covered, posted on Instagram by a transgender and nonbinary couple, has prompted a call for the platform to clarify its content guidelines.