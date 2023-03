ওয়ানডেতে সাত হাজারি ক্লাবে সাকিব

Where Did All Your Zoom Friends Go? They got lost in this weird moment, where the world is caught between crisis and normalcy, nostalgic for house parties — and Houseparty, too.

Their Body, Their Choice of Undergarments If someone is actually violating a dress code, let H.R. handle. Otherwise, let it go.

48 Hours Till Payroll, $200,000 to Go: Diary of a Bank Failure The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank set major financial disruptions in motion. It also made one founder’s week a scramble.

What to Do With Your Money During a Banking Crisis Watching the banking industry descend into turmoil is unnerving. But unless your financial goals have changed, embrace inaction.