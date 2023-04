ঈদে সরকারি প্রকল্পের উপকারভোগীদের খোঁজ নিতে নেতাকর্মীদের নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

In China, a Big Auto Show Returns to a Country That Has Gone Electric The Shanghai auto show, the largest in China since before the pandemic, had one theme: The dominance of electric vehicles in the world’s largest car market is here to stay.

Looking for the Best Deal on Airfares? Consider a Price Freeze. Google Flights is joining other booking platforms that aim to assure travelers they’re getting the best price.

Fox News-Dominion Lawsuit Settlement: What to Know The 11th-hour deal saved Fox a potentially lengthy legal tangle, though it still faces other lawsuits over its coverage of false claims about the 2020 election.

U.K. Inflation Dips to 10.1 Percent as Food Prices Remain High Prices rose at an annual rate of 10.1 percent last month, down from 10.4 percent in February. Food costs continued to keep inflation high.