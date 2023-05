মালদ্বীপে শহীদ রাষ্ট্রপতি জিয়াউর রহমান এর শাহাদাত বার্ষিকী পালন

India Will Scrap 2,000 Rupee Notes, Echoing 2016 Demonetization The move to retire 2,000-rupee notes, worth $24, has triggered bad memories of a similar campaign in 2016. It has also left some businesses short of change.

‘We Have Fish, That’s Our Currency’ Along Ireland’s coast, fishing has been a way of life for generations. But changes to the industry — including a cut in quotas after Brexit and a government plan to scrap boats — may see a way of life disappear.

Remote Work Gives Amazon Workers a Common Cause At Amazon, warehouse workers have shown support for corporate colleagues, noting they have nothing to gain if office workers lose flexibility that the pandemic proved possible.

Co-Working Spaces Are Reviving Thanks to Remote Corporate Workers For many, shared offices have become an escape from often chaotic homes — and a chance to join a community. Are they the future of co-working?