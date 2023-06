যবিপ্রবিতে গুচ্ছ পদ্ধতির ‘এ’ ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত

Biden’s Debt-Deal Strategy: Win in the Fine Print The president and his negotiators believe they worked out a deal that allowed Republicans to claim big spending cuts even as the reality was far more modest.

Older TikTok Creators Are in Demand by Brands No matter what their age or finances, some elder influencers are finding that being on the app can bring them extra cash, or even help them extend their careers.

How Cringe Creators Make a Living on TikTok On TikTok, cringe comedy creators are gaining large followings and brand deals by impersonating terrible people.

Three ‘Forever Chemicals’ Makers Settle Public Water Lawsuits The $1.19 billion agreement, announced by Chemours, DuPont and Corteva, wouldn’t resolve all the claims against them.