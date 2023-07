জার্মানিতে পাঠানোর নামে ৮ লাখ টাকা মুক্তিপণ, ৯ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

How Modelo Beat Bud Light After a Decade of Transformation A decade before Bud Light faced a conservative-led boycott over a transgender influencer, Modelo Especial was on track to take the No. 1 spot.

Drugmakers Throw ‘Kitchen Sink’ to Halt Medicare Price Negotiations The government will soon announce the first 10 medications that will be subject to price negotiations with Medicare under a new law. Drugmakers are fighting the measure in court.

How Gilead Profited by Slow-Walking a Promising H.I.V. Therapy Gilead delayed a new version of a drug, allowing it to extend the patent life of a blockbuster line of medications, internal documents show.

A Decade Ago, Jeff Bezos Bought The Washington Post. Now He’s Paying Attention to It Again. The Amazon founder, who purchased The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013, has taken a more active role in the paper’s operations this year.