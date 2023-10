সাহিত্যে নোবেল পাচ্ছেন কে?

More Than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente Health Care Workers Begin Strike The health system failed to reach a new contract agreement with many of its unionized employees, who walked off the job in several states.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Criminal Trial Opens Prosecutors said the FTX founder had lied to customers. Defense lawyers said he had just been trying to prevent his cryptocurrency exchange from melting down.

Alan Murray to Step Down as CEO of Fortune Mr. Murray, who has been at the publication since 2014, will leave his role at the end of April.

Actress Julia Ormond Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Battery in Lawsuit Ms. Ormond also sued Creative Artists Agency, which represented her at the time, and Disney, which owned Mr. Weinstein’s Miramax.