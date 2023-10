রোববার ব্যাংকের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

The Closing of David Chang’s Momofuku Ko Happened Years Ago The revolutionary tasting-menu restaurant eventually came to resemble the fine-dining titans it tried to dethrone.

The ‘Silver Lining to the Pandemic’ for Working Mothers The share of women working has reached a record high, with the biggest increases among mothers of children under 5.

‘Maid’ Pulled Stephanie Land Out of Poverty. She Still Worries About Money Despite writing a best seller that became a hit Netflix series, Ms. Land says she still worries about her job security.

With Fans Ever More Fickle, Sports Leagues Warm to Rule Changes Baseball’s pitch clock is just one example of how professional sports are competing for public attention in an ever-evolving entertainment world.