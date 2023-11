১৪ ও ১৮ সালের মতো সংবিধান নির্ধারিত সময়েই নির্বাচন

Talks to Bring Sam Altman Back to OpenAI Stretch Through Weekend Disagreements over the board’s makeup appear to be a reason for the delay. Mr. Altman was forced out as chief executive by the company’s board on Friday.

Extra Fees Drive Assisted Living Profits The add-ons pile up: $93 for medications, $50 for cable TV. Prices soar as the industry leaves no service unbilled. The housing option is out of reach for many families.

What to Know About OpenAI’s Chaotic Weekend Details about Sam Altman’s surprise departure as chief executive are still emerging, and the board has been tight-lipped so far.

The Fear and Tension That Led to Sam Altman’s Ouster at OpenAI The departure of the high-profile boss of the San Francisco company drew attention to a philosophical rift among the people building new A.I. systems.