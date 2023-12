একটি ভোট কারচুপি হলেও ভোটগ্রহণ বন্ধ: সিইসি

Price Increases Cooled in November as Inflation Falls Toward Fed Target A key inflation measure has been slowing and overall prices actually declined slightly from October, good news for officials and consumers.

Washington Post Reaches a Contract Deal With Its Newsroom Union The tentative agreement would end 18 months of negotiations that included a one-day work stoppage.

Irwin Cohen, Who Turned a Factory Into Chelsea Market, Dies at 90 He and his daughter transformed an abandoned Nabisco plant into a Manhattan destination for people who liked to cook, to eat and to gape.

U.S. to Clamp Down on Financial Firms That Help Russia Buy Military Supplies President Biden signed an executive order granting the Treasury Department broader powers to curb the flow of weapons components.