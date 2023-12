৩-১০ জানুয়ারি মাঠে থাকবে সশস্ত্র বাহিনী, আগে হবে সমন্বয় সেল

Holiday Spending Increased, Defying Fears of a Decline While the pace of growth slowed, spending stayed strong because of robust job growth and strong wage gains.

Downturn or Not? At Year’s End, Wall St. Is Split on What’s Ahead. Analysts bullish on 2023 were largely right and expect more of the same in 2024. Bears caution that the Fed’s impact is yet to be determined.

How to Take the Whole Family Skiing Without Going Broke Some states and resorts offer discounted passes for children and teens, knowing that those who start young tend to keep coming back.

Apple’s Newest Headache: An App That Upended Its Control Over Messaging Beeper Mini, which offers iPhone messaging on Android phones, has grown fast and its duel with the tech giant has gotten the attention of antitrust regulators.