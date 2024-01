প্রাথমিকে দ্বিতীয় ধাপে নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি

How a Hack of the S.E.C.’s Social Media Account Caused a Bitcoin Frenzy, Briefly The X account of the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the approval of an investment product linked to Bitcoin. It wasn’t true.

737 Max Inspections Delayed as Boeing Revises Guidance The Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing’s instructions for how airlines should check the planes were insufficient and that the company would revise them.

Editor of The Los Angeles Times Steps Down Kevin Merida, who took over the job in 2021, said in an internal note that his last day would be on Friday.

Unstoppable in Red: Tiger Woods and Nike at the Masters As Tiger Woods ends his relationship with Nike, the sporting world will say goodbye to an iconic look that was intimidating in its consistency.